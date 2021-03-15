Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00443901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00048998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00504651 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

