News Co. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

News has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. News has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

