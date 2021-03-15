News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 23.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in News by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,560,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

