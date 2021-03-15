NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Up 73.7% in February

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHIC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in NewHold Investment by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 641,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHIC opened at $10.51 on Monday. NewHold Investment has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

