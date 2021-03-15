Newfleet Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 282,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up 0.2% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Newfleet Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Clear Channel Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,969. The firm has a market cap of $996.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

