Newfleet Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,061,323 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,061,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,646,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 9.4% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,560,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$22.23 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,919. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

