New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $955.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

