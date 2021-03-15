New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $483,000 Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ready Capital worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

