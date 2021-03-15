New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMEH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.