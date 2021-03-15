New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $318,000 Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.
Shares of GBIO opened at $34.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.