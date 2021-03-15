New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $318,000 Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald William Nicholson purchased 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $861,129.

Shares of GBIO opened at $34.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

