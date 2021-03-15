New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atreca were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atreca by 723.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atreca by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $625.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,131,188.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,741 shares of company stock valued at $635,202. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

