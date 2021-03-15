New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $288,500.00 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,768,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,500.00.

New Concept Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

