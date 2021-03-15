Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.81. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,046. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

