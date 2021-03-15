NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $621.57 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

