NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

