National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $233.95 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $237.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.47.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

