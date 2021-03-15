National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on the stock.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,005.21 ($13.13).

NG stock opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 847.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 886.88. The firm has a market cap of £29.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

