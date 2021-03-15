National Bank Financial Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.02.

TSE KEL opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$584.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

