Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

