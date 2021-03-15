Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 418,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $701.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

