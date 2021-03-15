Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

