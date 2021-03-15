Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

ED stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

