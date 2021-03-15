Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.29.

CLX stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

