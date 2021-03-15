Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

