Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

