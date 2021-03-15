M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,069 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

