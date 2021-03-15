M&T Bank Corp Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $240.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.07. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.