M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,715 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $67.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

