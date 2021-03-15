MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $475.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $453.71.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $416.53 on Friday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.76 and its 200 day moving average is $396.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.