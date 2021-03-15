MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $415.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,110. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

