Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

