Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $221.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.