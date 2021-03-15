Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,432,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $125.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.76. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,910 shares of company stock valued at $39,708,663. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.