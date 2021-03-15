Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $640,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $187.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.