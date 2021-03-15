Morgan Stanley Trims Vistra (NYSE:VST) Target Price to $28.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Vistra has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

