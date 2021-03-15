Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trainline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.