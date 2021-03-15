Morgan Stanley Raises REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $18.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. REV Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

REVG stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

