Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,210.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,193.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
