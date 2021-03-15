Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,210.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,193.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

