Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Monro were worth $26,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monro by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

