Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 11th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MNPR opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

