Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $93.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,000 shares of company stock worth $47,175,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

