MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). William Blair also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $320.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.17 and its 200 day moving average is $302.76. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

