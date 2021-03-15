Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.