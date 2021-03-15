Mizuho Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $49.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

NYSE UDR opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

