Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.72. 329,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,547. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.