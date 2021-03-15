MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.26

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

MIND C.T.I. has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MNDO stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.24.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

