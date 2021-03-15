Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLND. SVB Leerink lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

MLND stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,983. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

