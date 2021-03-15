Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $128.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Shares of MAA opened at $141.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

