MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 89,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

