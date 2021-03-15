MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE:MGF opened at $4.42 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
